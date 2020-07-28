After taking time to recover from her traumatic experience this month, Megan Thee Stallion is back in full force, writing new music and making sure to take care of herself.

She returned to Instagram this week, going Live to speak about what happened, revealing that she suffered gunshot wounds on both of her feet. She also began posting new pictures, showing off her ice yesterday and dropping some low-key bars today.

In her latest post, Megan reveals that she has already completed the tasks she set out for herself this morning. She placed some post-it notes in her view, reminding her to pray, take care of her skin, and write music. The checkmarks in her caption show that she's already come through on all three, and the lyric book on her bed has people zooming in to see what she will be rapping about in the near future.

The comments are filled with supportive messages for Meg, who is obviously going through a rough time right now.

During her live-stream, she got emotional speaking about this month, criticizing the men and women making jokes about her shooting and thanking her fans for being so caring during this time.

Are you excited for new music from the Houston-bred Hottie? As we wait, check out her latest single "Girls in the Hood" below.