DJ Akademiks wants you to know that he isn't confirming that this is what actually between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez but he is spilling the beans on what he's heard.

During a recent live-stream, the hip-hop commentator divulges on what people have been telling him about the entire Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion situation, leading to the Houston rapper getting shot in both of her feet.

Co-signing the story that Adam22 told a few weeks ago, Akademiks says that Megan and Tory were getting freaky on the low and that, at the house party, they both got very drunk. At some point, Megan allegedly went back to her friends, complaining about all the attention Tory was giving Kylie Jenner. Megan was allegedly angry that he was chatting with Kylie because he wouldn't have even been invited without her. Meg then went on to allegedly call out Tory. He was taken aback when the argument escalated. At that point, Kylie and her people asked them to leave. Everyone dipped and things got even more heated.



"This is where the information becomes really lost over," says DJ Akademiks.

Ak has heard several different stories. He has heard that Megan was "super abusive" and put her hands on Tory but he's also heard that that is false. However, he is confident that Megan was "verbally abusive," which led Tory to believe he needed to "do something" about the incident.

Meg allegedly questioned the rapper on if he's a "real n***a," which may have gotten Tory to pull out his weapon first. That much is unverified and unconfirmed though. The weapon was fired as an alleged scare tactic, not meant to harm anybody. "The weapon was shot allegedly at the ground," says Ak. "A gun was shot, hit the ground and some of the fragments hit Meg Thee Stallion. That's important because the gun wasn't shot directly [at her.]"

Ak says that the reason why so much time has passed without the real story coming out is that the story is "a little bit embarrassing" and has "gotten [Megan] to really think about it more rather than bringing it to the public."

Hopefully, we get some more clarity on this situation. Once again, Ak says several times that this is solely information he's been hearing and none of it has been confirmed.