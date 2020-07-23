With everything happening in hip-hop right now, it's insane to think that we still have no clue what happened between Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion. Their incident was brought up again when Draya Michele made an insensitive joke about Megan's shooting, claiming that she wants someone to love her so much that they shoot her too.

As we search for answers about what happened in the car leading to Tory possibly firing shots at Megan, Adam22 seems to have an explanation.



Erik Voake/Getty Images

According to Adam22, trusted sources have informed him that the shooting happened after Megan "violated [Tory's] ass" when he was giving Kylie Jenner too much attention at a house party.

"What I'm hearing, my version that I've heard from trusted sources is that Megan and Tory have been fucking. They've been chilling. They go to this house party. Kylie Jenner is there. I heard, depending on who you want to ask, that either Tory was showing too much attention to Kylie Jenner or Kylie Jenner was showing too much attention to Tory. Either way, Meg did not appreciate it. Meg-- maybe at this point in her career, has a little bit of an ego, she's feeling herself and she feels she doesn't have to deal with any disrespect. Meg was violating his ass. They got into a fight that was, like, bad. I heard that she was really shitting on him. It was bad."

Of course, this story has not been confirmed by Megan or Tory. Both parties have not spoken much about what happened. Adam22 says that after the fight, Tory fired shots when Megan tried to leave.

It's worth noting that, several days prior to the shooting, Tory and Megan were posting videos with Kylie Jenner in the pool.

Do you think that Adam22 is telling the real story?