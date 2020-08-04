Mum has been the word from Tory Lanez and his camp. The Canadian artist was recently involved in a shooting incident along with Megan Thee Stallion, and while Tory hasn't been explicitly named as a suspect in the case, the public has taken to social media to draw their own conclusions. Megan has stated on Instagram that a crime was committed against her when she says she was shot in both of her feet last month. The rapper later underwent surgery to remove the bullets and since that time, she has addressed the scandal without mentioning Tory Lanez.



Later, a Change.org petition surfaced, launched by Megan Thee Stallion fans, urging authorities to deport Lanez back to Canada. It gained thousands of signatures and according to the blog The Jasmine Brand, someone was listening. They reported that their "source" exclusively told them “everything is being kept top secret right now, but he was deported after his arrest.” The blog also reported that Lanez won't be allowed to return to the States until his "sentencing/court date."

A few other news outlets picked up the story and reported on Tory Lanez's deportation, including HOT97. However, they returned with claims that they've spoken to a few sources of their own, and the radio station was told that Lanez was not deported. "REPORTS OF TORY LANEZ BEING DEPORTED ARE FALSE," HOT97 wrote on their website. "Tory Lanez is not getting deported, despite reports from other outlets that he may have."

"We spoke to some sources close to the matter to Lanez, who denied the allegations in the report, and said that Tory Lanez is doing well in the United States and has not been ordered to be deported."

