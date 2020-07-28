After speculative reports about what led up to the shooting that left Megan Thee Stallion in surgery to remove bullets from her feet ran ampant, the Houston rapper went on Live to dispel gossip. Megan Thee Stallion tearfully spoke about how losing her mother caused her to surround herself with people for comfort, and when speaking about the incident involving Tory Lanez, she added that she was shot in both feet. She didn't name Tory specifically, most likely because this is an ongoing investigation, but she made it clear that she didn't deserve to be shot. Following her Live, other artists began unfollowing Tory Lanez on social media and fans launched an online petition to have the Canadian artist deported.

The Change.org petition—that was launched on Tory's birthday (July 27)—states: "Deport Tory Lanez (Daystar Peterson) back to Canada and ban him from coming to America FOREVER. This little 5’3 man with a big ego has contributed nothing to the American Economy, and promotes violence and violence against women. Furthermore, he should be banned from the United States FOREVER for intentionally trying to harm Megan the Stallion. SEND HIM BACK TO CANADA ASAP!"

Thousands of fans have taken to social media to not only criticize and cancel Tory Lanez, but to threaten him as well. The singer has't come forward with a statement regarding the incident with Megan Thee Stallion and it's probable that his counsel has advised him to stay silent for the time being. Tory has not been named as a suspect by police and specific details about the shooting are still unknown to the public. Look through a few reactions below.

