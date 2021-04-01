A few weeks ago, we started hearing about NFTs for the first time. An acronym for non-fungible tokens, NFTs are the latest craze to pop off in the crypto art world. Artists including Grimes, Tory Lanez, and Azealia Banks have made millions of dollars off of the new crypto-art trend, setting off the hype to last for another few months as everyone tries to get involved.

The latest artist to express an interest in entering the NFT space is none other than Meek Mill, who wants to revolutionize his craft by releasing a full-length album as an NFT. The Philadelphia-based rapper took to Twitter to reveal that, once he's out of his record deal, he's going to look into the possibility of partnering with a crypto company to drop a new album as an NFT.



"I’m doing a nft album as soon as im out my deal," he said. Already, people have been reaching out to help Meek with the lofty endeavor, including NBA star Spencer Dinwiddie, who seemingly has some money invested in the craze.

If you're not educated on how NFTs can be beneficial in art, music, and entertainment, you might be a little late to the party. The Weeknd announced that he's releasing a new song this weekend as an NFT. As more and more mainstream artists dabble with the trend, demand will simply continue to rise. It looks like NFTs are here to stay.

How much would you pay for a Meek Mill NFT album?



