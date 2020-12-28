Spencer Dinwiddie has been a key piece for the Brooklyn Nets over the years and even with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the lineup, Dinwiddie has been able to find a nice role for himself. If the Nets want to go all the way this year, they will need to rely on their depth and Dinwiddie was shaping up to be a guy that the Nets could trust on any given night.

Unfortunately for Dinwiddie and the Nets, the star player went down with an injury during a game against the Charlotte Hornets. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the injury is fairly serious as Dinwiddie suffered a partially torn right ACL.

Typically, an ACL tear means you will be out for an entire season although since it is only partially torn, Dinwiddie will be able to come back in time for next season. This is important as Dinwiddie has a player option in the offseason which means he can choose to become a free agent. If he does so, then prospective teams will be assured that he can play on opening night.

In the meantime, the Nets will have to continue on without Dinwiddie for the rest of the season, which will certainly put them at a huge disadvantage.

Harry How/Getty Images