Meek Mill is going through a transitional period in his career. He's revealed that he no longer wants to work with the major label machine to release music, revealing that he's had issues with Atlantic Records for the past few years. However, fans believed this could mean there's friction between himself and Hov after rumors emerged that Meek and Roc Nation parted ways.



Jay-Z and Meek Mill performing at Budweiser Made in America festival. Arik Mazur/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Meek quickly shut down the rumors on Twitter. He explained that he and Jay are on good terms, as he is with the rest of the Roc Nation team. He said that they amicably parted ways due to Meek's aspirations to build his own empire in music as an independent entity.

"All I seen today was meek and roc part ways …I’m personally handling my own business so I can take risk and grow ..we came to that agreement together..I have a label deal with roc for my artist and I got reform super tied with them and many other investments wit jigga," he tweeted. "And roc nation is my family don’t mix my post aimed at Atlantic mixed up with roc or MMG …they ain’t stop nothing I’m doing we made about a 100m together des mike and Hov saved my life b4 And put a lot of energy into it I’m not behind on my favors in life wit my people I’m good."

Jay-Z, for the most part, didn't address the rumors until this morning.

On the title track of DJ Khaled's God Did, featuring Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and John Legend, Hov professes his respect and love for Meek Mill. He raps, "Me and Meek could never beef, I freed that n***a from a whole bid/Hov did/Next time we have a discussion who the GOAT, you donkeys know this."

In response, Meek quoted a tweet from Chino Braxton quoting those bars, writing, "Never!!!!"

It looks like we could expect to see Meek and Jay-Z get to some money plays in the future.