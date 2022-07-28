Meek Mill has been quite forthcoming about his resentment towards the major label system in the past few months. The rapper revealed that he's had issues with Atlantic Records, specifically with the lack of promotion surrounding Expensive Pain. However, it appears that in the coming weeks, he'll go back to basics with the release of a slew of new mixtapes.



Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

The rapper hit social media yesterday where he revealed that he has ten mixtapes in the cut that he'll start rolling out individually beginning in September. Additionally, he's preparing new music to drop on the anniversary of his father's death next month. Meek's upcoming projects will supposedly be released without major label support or traditional release dates.

"10 tapes independently starting September," he tweeted. "New music dropping August 18 the day my dad died is when I start wylinnnnnnn again! I'm not dropping albums on Friday either!"

He elaborated further on Instagram, inviting sponsors and brands to "take the risk" with him. "Fuck it ima take the risk … a million behind every project! All sponsors connected to me or my brand tap in immediately I need y’all for this riskkkk ima take! #NOMAJORLABELVIBES."

This shouldn't be a big surprise to anyone whose followed Meek's career over the past few weeks. He confirmed reports that he left Roc Nation management, though he made it clear there was no bad blood between himself and the company.

"All I seen today was meek and roc part ways …I’m personally handling my own business so I can take risk and grow ..we came to that agreement together..I have a label deal with roc for my artist and I got reform super tied with them and many other investments wit jigga," he wrote.

Check out Meek Mill's post below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.