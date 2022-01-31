Meek Mill's issues with the major labels are no secret. In 2021, he got extremely vocal about his issues with the powers that be, and recently suggested that he would be releasing new music exclusively through blockchain technology. That still appears to be a work in progress but Meek's committed to cutting out the middle man out, beginning with the release of a new Dream Chasers mixtape.



Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Meek took to social media this weekend where he announced that he was going to release new music with "no major label" with the intentions of using the bigger profit margin to re-invest in his neighborhood in Philadelphia. "No major label …. So every time I make real money off music … ima invest a million in my hood… off the flow! Pay attention 'real steppa shit,'" he wrote. The rapper later followed up that he was going to use one platform for NFTs to drop new music. "What platform with block chain ready for music …. I may do one platform for my music ?????? Serious question??? Sandbox, opensea ?????" He tweeted.

Meek then shared a new snippet of music, presumably from DC5. "DC5 10m a mixtape no major label," he wrote.

Meek Mill just dropped off his latest studio album, Expensive Pain in late 2021 after a three-year break in between albums. Hopefully, we won't be waiting as long for DC5.

