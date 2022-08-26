DJ Khaled returned with his latest album, God Did this morning. As expected, the project is stacked with top-tier features, from Drake, Kanye West, Eminem, and Jay-Z, who appears on the title track. Khaled's hyped up this record, specifically Jay's verse, over the past few weeks. Even some of Jay's closest confidants have vowed that the Brooklyn-born rapper may have delivered one of the best verses of his career.



Jay Z talks with DJ Khaled after the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

These days, Jay-Z pretty much only hops on records if he has something to say. Given the run-time of his verse, which is upwards of 3-minutes, there were a few things he had to get off of his chest, including his feelings about Meek Mill.

Earlier this year, Meek Mill and Roc Nation confirmed they parted ways, leading to speculation that there was friction between the Philadelphia rapper and the Jay-Z-backed entertainment agency. Meek denied this was true, and now, Jay's opened up about the situation.

"Me and Meek could never beef, I freed that n***a from a whole bid

Hov did

Next time we have a discussion who the G.O.A.T., you donkeys know this"

Meek Mill previously denied that he and Jay-Z have any friction after the Roc Nation split. "All I seen today was meek and roc part ways …I’m personally handling my own business so I can take risk and grow ..we came to that agreement together..I have a label deal with roc for my artist and I got reform super tied with them and many other investments wit jigga," he tweeted. "And roc nation is my family don’t mix my post aimed at Atlantic mixed up with roc or MMG …they ain’t stop nothing I’m doing we made about a 100m together des mike and Hov saved my life b4 And put a lot of energy into it I’m not behind on my favors in life wit my people I’m good."

Check out the song below.