Meek Mill might not have a record deal under Roc Nation but he’s always up to something when it comes to working with Jay-Z. The Philadelphia emcee’s journey and history with Mr. Carter and his label have been well-documented. In 2012, Jay-Z signed Meek to a management deal under Roc Nation. Since then, Hov's been a strong supporter of Meek through his legal run-ins, and teaming up with Philly rapper in the fight for criminal justice reform. Most recently, Jay and Meek partnered for a joint venture between Dream Chasers and Roc Nation.



In a photo posted to Instagram a few days ago, Meek reported on his last trip visiting the Roc Nation team.

“I just did a walk thru at Roc Nation & left with 4 new partnerships,” Meek Mill captioned the photo, a candid snapshot of him socializing between drinks at a meeting. The photo features fellow Philadelphia native and Roc Nation-managed artist Lil Uzi, and the caption is a lyric pulled from his new song "Outside (100 MPH)", the second track off his album Expensive Pain released just a few days ago.

Expensive Pain is Meek's follow-up project to his wildly successful album Championships released back in 2018. It is not clear exactly what these partnerships could entail or if the caption is truly just a reference to his song, but with Meek and Roc Nation’s inspiring track record, the possibilities are especially exciting.

We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding these mysterious partnerships.