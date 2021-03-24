The city of Philadelphia has had its fair share of rap breakouts over the last decade, proving that the North Eastern US city is still one of the most important cities as far as Hip-Hop is concerned. Now, thanks to footage teased on social media, it appears that a collaboration featuring three of the biggest contemporary Philadelphia artists is on the way, as PnB Rock has confirmed that he, Meek Mill, and Lil Uzi Vert have all linked up for an upcoming song.

Throughout the video above, viewers can see Meek Mill rapping a snippet of his verse in a clip that applies a fisheye camera lens filter, and right after, fans can see PnB Rock laying out the details for the upcoming collaboration. While teasing his verse, PnB writes, "City bouta go Brazyover this one" before dropping a few diamond emojis and tagging his fellow Philadelphia artists.

Details have yet to surface surrounding the song's release, but fans are already excited for the Philadelphia team-up. One social media user commented, "Ok Philly ... love city Collabs" while another suggested that the artists deepen the roster with another hot Philadelphia rapper, saying, "The Tierra vocals in yet?"

If they were to add another feature, what other Philadelphia artists would you want to hear on Meek Mill, PnB Rock, and Lil Uzi Vert's upcoming collab?