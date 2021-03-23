Philadelphia-born rapper PnB Rock is one of the most popular exports from his city but he remains one of the more slept-on artists in the game. He's experienced tremendous success in his career, racking up over a billion streams on Spotify. His songs "Selfish", "Horses", and "I Like Girls" have proven to be massive hits but despite how well they've performed, the rapper says he doesn't see much money from them at all.



Taking to Instagram to lament on how he regrets signing his label deal, PnB Rock said, "Wish somebody woulda sat n told me not to take the deal, I don’t make money off my music I got paper still."

In the video, he holds several bands of cash, likely totaling over $20,000. While he may not be seeing much money from his streams, he's definitely not going broke. PnB Rock is still striving, he just wishes he would have structured his deal to work out more in his favor.

The 29-year-old has only released one song this year, titled "Rose Gold" with a posthumous verse from King Von. The record was released via Atlantic Records. Rock hasn't been very active in terms of releasing new music, coming through with his sophomore studio album TrapStar Turnt PopStar almost two years ago. Do you want more new music from PnB Rock?



