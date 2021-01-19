mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

PnB Rock & King Von Connect On "Rose Gold"

Mitch Findlay
January 19, 2021 13:51
PnB Rock and King Von connect on "Rose Gold," a collaboration that highlight's the former's melodies and the latter's raps.


Today, PnB Rock has officially come through to deliver his new single "Rose Gold," featuring a guest appearance from the late King Von. While it's unclear as to whether we'll be seeing an album anytime soon, PnB has made sure to bless fans with a holdover -- one that doubles as a reminder of what King Von brings to the table as an artist. From the sound of it, PnB found himself a kindred spirit in Von, with their friendship extending beyond the studio.

"Me and Von connected outside of music," explains PnB, speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music. "I met him through Durk, and that's the word. He just was a cool individual, he was different. He was a rare breed. And me and him tapped up it was like this. We was more so on a brotherhood, as far as like, if I'm ever in his city, he up in my city? We linked up, we pooled up. It wasn't only just music, that was some brotherhood we had bro. He was just a cool down to earth individual."

As for the song itself, "Rose Gold" features a healthy array of melodies from Rock and raps from Von, with both elements enhanced by a beat-switch. "Fightin' murder ones, Couldn't even see my son," raps Von, defiant amidst his hardships. I was on the run, still tote the gun." As for Rock, he remains melancholic despite his lavish wealth. "Iâgot all these scars 'cause my ni*ga's gone," he sings, in the track's chorus. "Tatt 'em on my back and put 'em in my song."

Check out "Rose Gold" now, and sound off in the comments. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Before I die they gon' remember me
For bein' in these streets and slangin' heat, ain't ducked no enemies
I wasn't the toughest ni*ga, I ain't never preyed upon the weak 
And your lil' baby mama lip real good but that bitch pussy weak

PnB Rock & King Von Connect On "Rose Gold"
