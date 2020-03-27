It may be a bold declaration, but PnB Rock wants artists to recognize that he's the leader of the singing-rapping wave. It's unknown what prompted the rapper to take to his Twitter and share these thoughts with the world, but PnB Rock made it clear that he doesn't appreciate other artists mimicking his style.

“I wish so many mfs stop tryna sound like PNB," he tweeted. "I created my own wave ain’t ride off nobody sh*t.. i got Enuff Kidz." A Twitter user disagreed with the rapper and commented, "I need names 😂😂 Ion really hear nobody sounding like him." The remark didn't go unnoticed, and PnB Rock hit the Caps Lock to issue a response.

"I STARTED THIS SINGIN TRAPPIN AND RAPPIN SH*T... DO YA GOOGLES," the rapper said. "CAME HOME FROM UPSTATE PENITENTIARY 2013 NOBODY WAS DOIN THIS SH*T BUT ME NO FUCKIN CAPP... JUST STATIN ALL FACTS." However, some people refused the rapper's claims and named off artists like Max B and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. Meanwhile, PnB Rock never revealed which artists he was referring to with his initial tweet. Check out the messages below and let us know who you think kicked off the "singing, rapping, and trapping" wave.