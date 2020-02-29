Mr. Bussdown himself will be making an appearance on Wild 'n Out this weekend. On Sunday, Blueface makes his Wild 'N Out debut as a guest on MTV's hit show and is all set to not only lead the black team but perform a few of his hits, as well. The show shared a preview of the upcoming episode that shows the California rapper doing his best to keep up with the comedy cast.

In the first clip, the cast did their "In the Classroom" bit where the group has to drop a bar that rhymed with everyone else. They were able to make it one whole round but things caught a hiccup when the fellas were tongue-tied after the ladies started on about being lesbians. Wild 'n Out also showed a clip of Tuesday's show featuring PnB Rock, but we weren't able to see much of him in action. The jabs that the cast was throwing at one another brought in the laughs, so fans will have to wait and see how Blueface and PnB Rock fared for the entirety of their episodes.

Also on the set were B. Simone, Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee, and a few other familiar faces. Check out the clip below and let us know if you'll be tuning in.