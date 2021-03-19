Since his release from prison in 2018, Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill has been making sure that his platform as a chart-topping musician is also used for good, as he's notably an advocate for criminal justice reform in the United States. One of the most visible ways in which he has used his voice to criticize the U.S. prison system was his 2019 docuseries Free Meek. The five-episode documentary was released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, and it illustrated Meek Mill's journey through the criminal justice system in Philadelphia, shining a light on the corruption and racial biases that affected his right to a fair trial. Many Hip-Hop fans praised Meek for releasing the documentary, but Free Meek also had its fair share of detractors.

The documentary reportedly featured the portraits of an assortment of crooked Philadelphia police officers, but one of the officers featured, who is revealed by AllHipHop to be Saqueta Williams, was allegedly proven innocent of any wrongdoing as an officer. She deemed her inclusion in Free Meek as defamatory reportedly sued Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and Roc Nation for defamation and invasion of privacy after Free Meek labeled her as a crooked cop.

According to AllHipHop, however, Jay-Z and Meek Mill have quickly taken care of the lawsuit and settled with Williams, prompting her to voluntarily dismiss the suit. The amount of the settlement has not been disclosed, but a judge is reportedly set to review and sign off on it soon. As of now though, it appears that Jay-Z and Meek Mill's Free Meek lawsuit

