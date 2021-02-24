Wack 100 has taken issue with Meek Mill's moves over the last few weeks, calling out the Philadelphia rapper for the way he handled his in-person verbal altercation with Tekashi 6ix9ine, and then picking him apart for his leaked lyrics about Kobe Bryant's death. "And if I ever lack I'm goin' out with my chopper, it be another Kobe," rapped Meek on a song with Lil Baby, which remains unreleased.

The bar was deemed "disrespectful" and "insensitive" in a response by Vanessa Bryant, Kobe's widow, who claimed that she had never heard Meek's music before but knows that he can "do better". Wack 100, The Game and Blueface's manager, was among the thousands of people calling out Meek for uttering the lyric, saying, "Some metaphors SHOULD not be used. Pretenders struggle to pretend when it’s not authentic — 1 man don’t speak for #Philli."

After reading through Vanessa's response to Meek, Wack 100 took to Instagram to salute her for speaking up. "Women with a voice #Salute," he wrote on his post, sharing her comments on his main feed.

Meek Mill claims that he reached out to Vanessa privately and extended his sincere apology. However, on social media, he's been egging on the situation by writing, "I'm going back savage in this sh*t, f*ck ya feelings!"

Do you think Meek was wrong to come with a bar about Kobe's passing? On Twitter, people have been discussing a similar line that Pooh Shiesty has rapped, calling out the rising rapper from Memphis for his "Main Slime" bars. "I’m in LA, you gon’ chill with Kobe if we get into it," he says on the song. Is Meek's line really that much worse?