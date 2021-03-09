Tekashi 6ix9ine wants all the smoke with Meek Mill, challenging the Philadelphia rapper to a one-on-one fight in his latest taunting effort on Instagram.

The Brooklyn rapper has been at odds with Meek for the last few weeks, kicking off the re-booted feud by nearly squaring off in a Miami nightclub's parking lot. The two artists were caught on video shouting insults at one another and hiding behind security before both forces shared their accounts of the near-battle on social media. Meek was clowned for stooping to 6ix9ine's level, which amplified when the rainbow-haired troll shared his latest music video, which featured footage of the altercation. Meek ended up allegedly sending a cease and desist letter through his lawyers, which ultimately forced the video's removal from YouTube. After some silence on both fronts, 6ix9ine is upping the ante by challenging Meek to a one-on-one fight, calling him out in a new baiting video.

"TELL @MEEKMILL COME FIGHT ME 1 V 1," taunted 6ix9ine on Instagram, posting a video of himself walking through his garage and showing off his fleet of Lamborghinis. "THE 'STREETS' VS THE REAL LIFE. I DONT DO NOTHING FOR FREE & I GOT MORE MONEY THEN THIS BOZO AND HE BEEN RAPPING FOR 10 YEARS. JUST IN THIS VIDEO 500,000 + 600,000 + 300,000 + 400,000 + 300,000 + 250,000 + 250,000 + 250,000 + 1,000,000 + 1,000,000 + 200,000 + 300,000 THATS EVERYTHING JUST IN THIS VIDEO THAT I OWNNNNNNNN !!!!!!!!!! WE ARE NOT ON THE SAME LEVEL BOZO !!!!!!"

6ix9ine calls out rappers, including Meek, who reportedly rent their exotic cars in the video. According to him, all of his cars are owned, showing off his colorful customized Rolls-Royce and his multiple Lamborghini Aventadors.

Do you think Meek Mill will take the bait or should he ignore this?