Lil Baby is viewed as one of his generation's greatest, with people predicting that he'll fulfill a long-lasting career in the music and entertainment business. Considering the rapper started off on this path without much formal training in music, it's a huge deal that he's been able to become one of the biggest artists in the world.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On Sunday night, he made likely the loudest statement from the 2021 Grammy Awards, performing his protest song "The Bigger Picture" with Killer Mike and Tamika Mallory. Following the performance, the rapper was walking backstage when he noticed a familiar face, making sure that he got over his post-performance jitters to make an introduction.

"I met jay z," proudly said Lil Baby on Twitter following his performance. "He let the security walk with bey an he walked by his self. Boss Sh*t."

Jay-Z and Beyoncé were in attendance at the 2021 Grammy Awards, supporting Megan Thee Stallion as the rapper won her first-ever Grammy Awards last night. Beyoncé was also the unexpected center of attention for much of the evening as the camera continued to pan over to The Carters as they watched different performances and award-acceptance speeches. Bey ended up making some tremendous history last night, earning the most nominations that night and breaking the record for the most all-time Grammys won by a woman and by any artist, male or female, with 28.

Meeting Jay-Z would be a highlight in anybody's life, but for Lil Baby, it certainly had an even deeper meaning. Maybe one day, we'll see Baby make his first billion after closing a couple of major deals like we've been so proud to see Hov accomplish.