Lil Baby Assists Philadelphia Rapper Lil Muk On "Living Life"

If you haven't been tapped into Philadelphia rapper Lil Muk yet, it's time to get hip to the 19-year-old making noise locally and nationally. The young rapper has had a few successful single campaigns but his fans have been begging for a full-length project, which he happily delivered on Thursday. His debut project About Time is out now and it's sure to get a lot of attention because of the second track, "Living Life", which features Lil Baby.

Back in June, Lil Baby announced that he's expecting six figures for a feature, so it's safe to assume that Lil Muk cashed out for his latest record with the superstar. "Living Life" is a melodic song that also features YXNG K.A., showcasing Muk's storytelling ability and cementing him as one of the upcoming faces of Philly.

Listen to the new song below and let us know if you've got Lil Muk on your radar.

Quotable Lyrics:

I told my mama that I got her so many times

I told my brother that I got him so many times

No, I can't trust you, all my life they told a n***a lies

We in this race and I'ma see 'em at the finish line