Lil Muk Releases Debut Project "About Time" Featuring Lil Baby

Alex Zidel
February 11, 2021 12:51
About Time
Lil Muk

Philadelphia rapper Lil Muk releases his debut project "About Time" with features from Lil Baby and YXNG K.A.


Lil Muk is staking his claim as one of the fastest rising stars from Philadelphia, releasing his debut project About Time.

In the mind of the 19-year-old rapper, it's about time for Lil Muk to get the attention he's deserved. The up-and-comer has been bubbling for the last little while, and he's making sure that he doesn't go underlooked. The budding star comes through with a collection of nine tracks for his first project, recruiting one of the world's biggest stars to bring eyes to his product. Of course, I'm referring to Lil Baby, who is featured on the melodic "Living Life" alongside YXNG K.A.

While that's the song that will likely get the most attention from Lil Muk's new tape, the entire project requires a listen through. About Time spotlights the pained-yet-triumphant "Best For You", as well as the buzzing "26 Missed Calls".

Listen to the new release below and let us know if you're a fan of Lil Muk.

Tracklist:

1. Fade Away
2. Living Life (feat. Lil Baby & YXNG K.A.)
3. Best For You
4. Dangerous
5. Help Me Forget It
6. So Beautiful
7. Top Side
8. 26 Missed Calls
9. OUTRO

