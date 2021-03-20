City Girl JT is always spewing something on her verified Twitter account, which seems to be suspended more often than not. Luckily for us, however, she kept her verified status long enough to tell the world that “City girl summer is not postponed.” To further reiterate the message, she reposted the message on her Instagram story alongside some stickers that told fans summer was on the way.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, she went back to Twitter to reinforce the idea that she’d be having her own version of a “hot girl summer,” saying, “I’m on rockstar time this summer if you not ready to be wild don’t come round me.” It seems like many fans were waiting on JT’s go to kickstart their summer shenanigans, Tweeting some excited messages.

While the coronavirus pandemic halted most people’s usual summer escapades in 2020, it seems as though 2021 is going to be ringing in some new and exciting warm-weather traditions. Now that three vaccines have been federally-approved for emergency use and the US recently administered a record-breaking 3 million vaccines in one day, many people will be fully protected from the virus by the time summer rolls around. Be careful out there, City Girls!