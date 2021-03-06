Joel Embiid has become one of the biggest sports stars in Philadelphia and his play on the court reflects someone who is already a superstar in his own right. On Sunday, Embiid will get to take part in the NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta and as a bonus, Embiid will receive $100,000. However, Embiid has decided to redirect this new income into a good cause, as he will be officially giving it to various charities around Philadelphia that are mainly centered around homelessness.

According to ESPN, Embiid will be donating to Project HOME, Sunday Breakfast Mission, and Youth Service Inc. His contributions will lead to thousands of meals, medical care for the homeless, and even clothes being provided. It's a great initiative that demonstrates what kind of person Embiid is.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

"So many have fallen on such hard times during the pandemic," Embiid said. "I felt it was important to provide more support for individuals and families struggling with homelessness and food insecurity. I'm continually grateful for all of the support that Philadelphia and the fans have given me not just around All-Star but all my years in the league. I will continue to help in any way I can."

Embiid's new contributions will go a very long way to making a difference in the community. It has become obvious that Embiid wants to make long-term commitments to the city, and we're sure 76ers fans are appreciative of what he's doing.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

