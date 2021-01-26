Meek Mill's always had a strange relationship with social media. While it's always the best place to break news, announce the release of new music and so on and so forth, Meek's allowed platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and most recently, Clubhouse, get the best of him.



Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

That being said, the rapper may have decided on a brief sabbatical from socials. Meek Mill appears to have deactivated his Twitter and Instagram pages, leading many to believe that new music could be on the way. That's been the industry standard in the past few years. At the same time, many would argue that Meek's someone who's needed to take a break from social media. He's been known to have some explosive moments on the timeline.

The rise of Clubhouse hasn't necessarily helped, either. Though the exclusivity of the platform is nearly extinct, despite still being invite-only, Meek's found himself getting into a few heated situations on there one too many times. He had a war of words with Akademiks a few months back and recently dissed Delaware, making him the second rapper, following ScHoolboy Q, to pick a fight with the entire state.

Meek did recently reveal that he had new music on the way so hopefully, his exit from socials is related to a new album rollout. We need more music and fewer antics from the Philly MC.