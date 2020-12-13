Akademiks is without a doubt one of the most polarizing figures in hip-hop. Plenty of rappers and people, in general, have their reasons to be wary of him but he's also proven to be a rather trusted voice for hip-hop related news. However, he's managed to sustain a prominent profile within the rap game without really having to leave his house much. Of course, his appearance on Everyday Struggle only furthered it but his commentary and content have ruffled a few feathers, to say the least.

Last night, Akademiks made his debut on Clubhouse which was nothing short of a shit show. On the platform, he was joined by the likes of Meek Mill, 21 Savage, and his manager, Guapdad 4000 and Tory Lanez who all had things to say about Ak. Meek, specifically, had a few things to get off of his chest since the last time they had their little exchange on the internet. A clip surfaced this morning where Akademiks accused Meek of trying to lie on him, seemingly over Meek vs Drake in 2015.

"Akademiks, if we was in a room and you was talkin' to me like that. Like, you screamin' like that, that would not take place," Meek said. "If you stir up a beef and somebody die, you are a part of that. That's a conspiracy to that beef."

Akademiks later pushed back against Meek, claiming that he's lying on his name while 21 Savage's manager, Meezy, tried to maintain some sort of civility within the chatroom. But still, Meek was tied up with Akademiks promotion of Philly artist, suggesting that the media personality only highlights talent from the city when they're feuding with him.

Needless to say, Guapdad 4000 and Meek weren't entirely pleased with Akademiks. And while Akademiks was ready to list off all of his regrets. 21 Savage, thankfully, prevented him from doing and provided some level-headed words of wisdom, reason and growth.

"At the end of the day, bro. All this Internet shit is new to all of us so we all just learning as we go. We ain't never been in these times where it's so cool to care and it's so cool to beef. Shit ain't never been like this," Savage said. "Whether we want to admit it or not, we all play some part in the way shit is nowadays 'cause we all are the people that profit off of that."

"You just gotta start showing that you give a fuck and that you want to change, too," he added. Savage explained that, at the end of the day, he could be heartless and not care about the platform he has and the responsibility that it comes with. "I have a heart, bro. And at the end of the day, I know you got a heart because I know you. So, I know, you don't go to sleep at night and just be like, 'fuck it.' So with that being said, just display that, bro. Let's try to do shit better."

Despite 21 Savage's rationalization, Twitter was still in tears over the fact that this entire debacle was Akademiks Welcome Party to Clubhouse.

