Following a brief-yet-brutal exchange yesterday, Meek Mill and DJ Akademiks are continuing their Twitter fingers battle that now includes trenches, greenlighting, a "savage activist" and a "bad cop."



Image: Prince Williams/Wireimage

The most recent exchange between Akademiks and Meek picked up just a few hours ago when the Championships rapper finally responded to Akademik's tweet from yesterday. A lot was said in the form of some scathing tweets, including Meek questioning Akademik's "place in the culture" and calling him a "bad cop who instigate and get people to crash," while Akademiks referred to him as being in "Meek Mandela Prison Reform" mode one minute then "Savage Meek Mill" the next and that he should "pick a side" as either "savage" or "activist."

We don't see this one ending anytime soon, but peep the tweets below that Meek Mill and DJ Akademiks have shaded each other with so far: