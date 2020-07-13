DJ Akademiks has been all over the news as of late and not always for the most flattering reasons. Of course, it all started after his beef with Freddie Gibbs, which eventually devolved into an angry Twitch stream that saw him throw shots at Chrissy Teigen, Meek Mill, and John Legend. Since then, Akademiks claims he has been fired from Complex and that he was also perma-banned from Twitch. While those claims aren't fully verified yet, there is no denying that Ak has had a turbulent last couple of weeks.

Akademiks' latest Twitter foe is the likes of Guapdad 4000, who recently congratulated Freddie Gibbs for driving Ak off of the internet. This led Akademiks to respond with a reference to the time Guapdad was attacked by Russ and his squad. From there, Guapdad and Ak got into a massive back and forth that touched on independent artists and streaming numbers. It even ended with Guapdad telling Ak to go kill himself. Check out the tweets below to see everything that was said.

These last few weeks have been hard for Akademiks and these sorts of Twitter beefs certainly don't help his case. Moving forward, it will be interesting to see who his next target may be.