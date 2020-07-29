Meek Mill ordered to no longer be posted on DJ Akademiks' popular blog page on Instagram, leading the prominent figure to engage in a virtual war against the Philadephia rapper.

Over the course of the last several weeks, things have gotten heated between the two. Threats were thrown as Ak referred to Meek as a "hypocrite," leaving Meek to place a "green light" on the blogger. In case you're not up-to-date on the terminology, that means that Meek is basically inviting people to violate him (or worse) in the streets.

Once he heard that, Ak made sure to get the authorities involved, calling the cops on the rapper, or so he says.



Jason Merritt/Getty Images

"Just remember that Meek Mill is nothing but a hypocrite," said Akademiks while chilling with his friend Tekashi 6ix9ine. "I don't know if you have issues with 6ix9ine, you clearly don't wanna address it. You got issues with Nicki's man, you don't wanna address him. You got issues with Nicki, you don't wanna address that. Cool, I get it. Ak is supposed to be the dude who you can get everything off on. I'm just trying to tell you that I'm just not into being bullied."

In the same stream, Ak said that once he heard that Meek Mill put a "green light" on him, he informed the police and provided all the receipts they needed: social media information and everything.