Despite all of the measures that Clubhouse has taken to prevent screen-recorded conversations from getting out, announcing that they will ban people who knowingly share recorded videos from the app, content is still making its way to gossip pages and other social media platforms, with Meek Mill's heated argument blowing up on Twitter overnight.

Right now, Meek Mill is a trending topic on Twitter, with thousands of people discussing his rant last night, which took place in the wee hours of the morning. Memes, jokes, and other content making fun of the Philadelphia rapper have been fruitful, as well as commentary about what he was yelling about. In one recording, Meek can be seen in a room with 21 Savage, yelling at another member of the circle. After asking who was speaking, Meek began to diss the man in question, saying: "You a p***y, you come from Delaware!"

According to one person who heard the full conversation, Meek Mill was on the app for two hours, contributing to a room about how Black men supposedly don't uplift other Black men. The man who he was yelling at allegedly did not agree with everything that Meek was saying, so he started snapping and threatening to kick him out of the room.



Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Knowing that his reaction was a little extra, Meek has apologized for getting out of sorts.

"Ima have a better reaction in 2021... I apologize when snap out sometimes," he wrote on Twitter. "Then convos that stem from hatred, strike me hard from my upbringing! After that nip sh*t my hatred level went up I’ma boss up leave it in 2020!"

Do you think he overreacted? Learn more about Clubhouse here, if you're unfamiliar with the new app.