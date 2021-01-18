Meek Mill has previewed a lot of new music in the last few weeks but he hasn't released much of anything. It looks like that's all about to change though because, on Monday afternoon, the Philadelphia rapper told fans that he'll strike when they least expect it.



Despite the release of his 4-piece Quarantine Pack in November, Meek Mill fans have been hounding the artist for new music for the last few weeks. However, because of all of the steps it takes to release a single, album, or another musical body of work, Meek hasn't been moving quickly enough to satisfy everyone. Still, he wants to make sure that he can come through with releases whenever he feels like it, and it looks like he'll be starting pretty soon. On Twitter, Meek claimed that he was ready to drop some new music to spice up the game a bit.

"I’m about to just start dropping sh*t no promo or nothing," said Meek Mill. "Rap getting weak all the systems you gotta go thru to put out music .... sh*t will have you over thinking!"



It's easier than ever to share your music on a large scale, but a label-signed artist like Meek Mill often needs to jump through hoops to retain control of their release calendar. Meek seemingly has some say in what comes out of his vault, and it sounds like he's ready to just start offloading.

Who's excited for new music from Meek Mill?