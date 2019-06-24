Cardi B kicked off the BET Awards last night with a performance alongside Offset; however, this wasn't her only appearance. Some fans were left upset after Cardi was awarded Album of the Year at the BET Awards for her latest project, Invasion of Privacy. Cardi was able to beat out Ella Mai, Meek Mill, The Carters and Travis Scott. Many took to Twitter to express their concern over the results.

TMZ caught up with Mary J. Blige after the show who expressed her support for Cardi, saying she “deserved that s***... God bless Cardi, She’s amazing.” Blige also played a major role in the awards ceremony, receiving the lifetime achievement and, like Cardi, performing several of her most popular songs. Lil Kim and Method Man joined her on stage to perform their respective verses in the hits. In fact, the usually steely 50 Cent even offered up some praise to the legendary singer, praising her for leaving the stage in ruin.

You can find a complete list of nominees and winners here.