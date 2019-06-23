The full list of winners from Sunday's ceremony.
Sunday night, the 2019 BET Awards will off in Los Angeles' Microsoft theatre as the show primarily celebrates the accomplishments of black entertainers and performers throughout the past year. Hosted by Regina Hall, the show features a plethora of high-profile performances from the likes of Cardi B, who leads the nominations with a total of seven nods.
Other popular favorites dominating categories of the night include Childish Gambino, Drake, Beyoncé, Travis Scott Childish Gambino, and H.E.R.
In addition, Tyler Perry is set to be honored with the Ultimate Icon Award as Mary J. Blige earns BET's Lifetime Achievement Award. Pre-selected honors will end with the posthumous awarding of the Humanitarian Award to Nipsey Hussle.
Keep up below with all the night's winners:
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
Ella Mai
H.E.R.
Solange
Sza
Teyana Taylor
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Anderson .Paak
Bruno Mars
Childish Gambino
Chris Brown
John Legend
Khalid
Best Group
Chloe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Gunna
Migos
The Carters
Best Collaboration
21 Savage Ft. J. Cole — “A Lot”
Cardi B & Bruno Mars — “Please Me”
Cardi B Ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin — “I Like It”
H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller — “Could’ve Been”
Travis Scott Ft. Drake — “Sicko Mode”
Tyga Ft. Offset — “Taste”
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
21 Savage
Drake
J. Cole
Meek Mill
Nipsey Hussle
Travis Scott
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Kash Doll
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Video of the Year
21 Savage — “A Lot Ft. J. Cole”
Cardi B — “Money”
Cardi B & Bruno Mars — “Please Me”
Childish Gambino — “This Is America”
Drake — “Nice for What”
The Carters — “Apes–t”
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Karena Evans
Best New Artist
Blueface
City Girls
Juice Wrld
Lil Baby
Queen Naija
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Erica Campbell Ft. Warryn Campbell — “All of My Life”
Fred Hammond — “Tell Me Where It Hurts”
Kirk Franklin — “Love Theory”
Snoop Dogg Ft. Rance Allen — “Blessing Me Again”
Tori Kelly Ft. Kirk Franklin — “Never Alone”
Best International Act
Aka (South Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Dave (UK)
Dosseh (France)
Giggs (UK)
Mr. Eazi (Nigeria)
Best New International Act (Fan Voted Category)
Headie One (UK)
Jokair (France)
Nesly (France)
Octavian (UK)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Teni (Nigeria)
Best Actress
Issa Rae
Regina Hall
Regina King
Taraji P. Henson
Tiffany Haddish
Viola Davis
Best Actor
Anthony Anderson
Chadwick Boseman
Denzel Washington
Mahershala Ali
Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick
YoungStars Award
Caleb Mclaughlin
Lyric Ross
Marsai Martin
Michael Rainey Jr.
Miles Brown
Best Movie
Blackkklansman
Creed 2
If Beale Street Could Talk
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
The Hate U Give
Sportswoman of the Year
Allyson Felix
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year
Kevin Durant
Lebron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Stephen Curry
Tiger Woods
Album of the Year
Travis Scott — Astroworld
Meek Mill — Championships
Ella Mai — Ella Mai
The Carters — Everything Is Love
Cardi B — Invasion of Privacy
2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin — “I Like It”
Childish Gambino — “This Is America”
Drake — “In My Feelings”
Ella Mai — “Trip”
J. Cole — “Middle Child”
Travis Scott Ft. Drake — “Sicko Mode”
Bet Her Award
Alicia Keys — “Raise a Man”
Ciara — “Level Up”
H.E.R. — “Hard Place”
Janelle Monáe — “Pynk”
Queen Naija — “Mama’s Hand”
Teyana Taylor — “Rose in Harlem”