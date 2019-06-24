Yesterday, the 2019 BET Awards aired and R&B legend Mary J Blige was honored for musical contributions and achievements accumulated throughout her successful career. Rihanna did the honors and the famed star gifted both fans and the audience with a Medley-like performance which included the majority of our favorite bops. She even included the famous Mary J signature dance moves we love. As many admired what turned out to be an iconic and timeless performance, some have voiced their praise of the singer. 50 Cent, who was not of attendance at the awards, took some time away from his petty antics to praise Mary J Blige.

The rapper shared a post on his Instagram account which read in simple text: "Mary J Blige Destroyed It" in reference to the Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. Moreover, the post was also accompanied by the following caption: "👀 you felt that shit last night, All hail the queen #MJB 💣Boom @therealmaryjblige #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac" Obviously, 50 ensured to plug in his products at the end of the caption just as he usually does. Indeed, Mary J Blige's performance was amazing and included a surprise appearance from another legend, Hip Hop pioneer Lil Kim. Praise from 50 Cent goes a long way. Congratulations to Mary J Blige.