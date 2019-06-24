At this year's BET Awards, Cardi B served as the act tasked with opening up the ceremonies.

This time around, the Bronx-grown star kept things in the family, recruiting husband Offset for an assist in her performance with the Migos member flipping his dancing memes on their heads, showcasing his moves on stage in what can be argued to be one of the rapper's most electric performances to date.

As he finished up his into on "Clout," Cardi would soon appear to give Offset a lapdance while reciting her own verse before appropriately transitoning to her latest "Press" single.

In her history, Cardi has always fared well with on-screen performances and her latest BET primetime spot proved to culminate a nice reminder of the young star's growth thus far, and certainly took a positive turn in the string of headlines regarding Cardi's forthcoming indictment.

The performance also precedes Cardi's scheduled return to her U.S. tour, which will include a few anticpiated festivals slots inlcuding Philly's Made In America and the Austin City Music Festival.

It proved to be a healthy start to the awards show for the Quality Contol roster as a whole as Lil Baby was up to accept the night;s first award immediately after, winning the Best New Artist trophy, accompanied onstage by manager Pee, who heads up QC's label as well as Cardi's management team.

Soon after, Cardi would return onstage to accept the award for Album Of The Year for Invasion of Privacy, beating out peers that inlcuded Travis Scott and Meek Mill. She would thank collaborators such as Kehlani and Chance The Rapper for their work on the album and shutting down doubters with a fact check. "Three times platinum," she exclaimed.