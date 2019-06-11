bet awards 2019
- EntertainmentJohn Singleton's Ex Blasts BET Tribute, Thinks Nipsey Hussle's Was BetterJohn Singleton's baby mother was not satisfied. By Aida C.
- MusicMary J. Blige Says Cardi B “Deserved That Sh*t" After Polarizing BET VictoryMary J. is here for Cardi B's epic BET victory.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentLizzo's Hairstylist Breaks Down Her 2019 BET Awards Hairstyle: ReportLizzo's extravagant hairstyle explained by her stylist. By Aida C.
- Entertainment50 Cent Thinks Mary J Blige "Destroyed" Her BET Awards Performance"All hail the queen."By Aida C.
- MusicLil Nas X Poses With Rihanna At The 2019 BET Awards: "Star Struck"Lil Nas X & Rihanna are all smiles. By Aida C.
- MusicBET, Sprite, & Kicksperience Partner For Event Highlighting Sneaker CultureThe sneaker art installation was lit.By Erika Marie
- MusicNipsey Hussle Will Be Honored With Humanitarian Award At The 2019 BET AwardsRightfully so.By hnhh
- EntertainmentTyler Perry To Be Honored At BET Awards With Ultimate Icon AwardTyler Perry will be honoured for his contributions to Black films. By Aida C.