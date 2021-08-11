Making headlines for fashion and appearance choices is nothing new for Machine Gun Kelly. In fact, it's only been a few months since he garnered mixed reviews for his sharp nail extensions to the iHeart Radio Awards, though nobody denied he and girlfriend Megan Fox were best dressed at this year's BBMA's.

This week, Machine Gun Kelly is turning heads after he took a pair of clippers and shaved his long, bleached hair completely off. He described the move on Twitter as being for his new single "Paper Cuts," which is set to release Wednesday night with a Cole Bennett video.

MGK first teased a new project last week, announcing that he was re-partnering with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker for the new album. The duo got matching "Born With Horns" tattoos to commemorate the new album of the same name. Barker also produced/peformed on MGK's last record, Tickets to my Downfall, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and was a massive success.

"I shaved my head for this @_ColeBennett_ "papercuts” tomorrow 9pm," MGK tweeted alongside a screenshot of his FaceTime call with Bennett. In the picture, you can see the singer left no hair untouched-- MGK is completely bald. However, interestingly enough, his bare scalp features a massive Avatar the Last Airbender-esque arrow tattoo, though it's unclear if this is a new or old addition to his tattoo collection. Perhaps MGK shaves his own head in the actual music video? It seems we'll know by tonight.

Do you think this is a good look? Check it out below as well as some fan reactions.