Over the past few years, rappers have become increasingly interested in extravagant nail styles. Rappers like A$AP Rocky have been known to paint their nails for some time now, and Lil Yachty has even recently launched a nail polish brand to disrupt gender stereotypes surrounding men painting their nails.

While the Hip-Hop community has seemingly accepted the new wave of male artists wearing nail polish, many fans and artists were still really shocked when polarizing Florida rapper Lil Pump debuted a full set of pointy acrylic nails. Kodak Black was one of many people to clown the notorious Lil Pimp. However, the "Gucci Gang" rapper maintained that he was a trendsetter, saying, "Don't copy me, please."

Well two months later, it looks like another well-known artist has done just that.

While attending the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Machine Gun Kelly was seen sporting an eye-catching nail set that puts Lil Pump's March antics to shame. The Tickets To My Downfall artist donned long, claw-like nail extensions on his left hand, and in addition to the ridiculous length and sharpness of the nails, each of them was painted with different designs and colors.

MGK was up for two awards at the awards show, but in the end, the rapper-turned-rockstar's conspicuous look was wasted because he ultimately left empty-handed. Are you feeling Machine Gun Kelly's long acrylic nails?