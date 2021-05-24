Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have become one of pop culture's beloved couples. The rock-rapper and actress recently wowed the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night. MGK wore a Balmain tuxedo that featured retro slightly flared pants, an unbuttoned white shirt to add a bit of edge, and paired his look with a statement — his tongue dyed black.

Megan chose a revealing black Mugler gown that showed off her impressive figure. The bodysuit-like bodice’s large cutouts showed off her sexy side. The top was balanced with a sheer black ruched ankle-length skirt and heels. The fan-favorite PDA shot of the night caught the two lovingly sticking out their tongues at each other before a kiss.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly took home the award for Top Rock Artist and at the end of his speech called Megan his “twin soul” and thanked her for her support and love. Megan shared a picture of the two prior to arriving on the red carpet, lightheartedly captioned, “it’s the broom for me” alluding to the broom someone forgot to remove from the background before taking the picture.

Comments were turned off on Megan’s Instagram post, but that didn’t stop fans from tweeting about the pair. The duo has been a trending topic since they first popped out in May 2020, and as we reported, are getting serious and considering marriage.

What do you think of their look? Let us know below.