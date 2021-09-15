A week after the three-year anniversary of Mac Miller's death, the late Hip-Hop legend's team has announced the re-release of one of his fan-favorite projects: his cult classic mixtape Faces.

Originally released on May 11, 2014, Faces is a sprawling 85-minute project that is widely considered one of Mac Miller's best projects, despite it being released as a free mixtape. The sprawling effort was almost entirely produced by Mac, and it also featured contributions from acclaimed artists such as Thundercat, 9th Wonder, Earl Sweatshirt, Vince Staples, ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, Rick Ross, and Mike Jones, among others. Now, what was arguably Mac's magnum opus will finally be available on streaming services.



Chelsea Lauren/WireImage/Getty Images

According to Complex, Faces will be added to streaming services on October 15, and in addition to its digital re-release, Mac's eleventh mixtape will receive its first-ever physical release as well, with limited edition triple-disc vinyl that will feature a never-before-heard bonus track.

In tandem with this exciting announcement, Mac Miller's team has also unveiled a new animated music video for the Faces standout cut "Colors and Shapes." Directed by Sam Mason, the trippy video follows an animated dog that is attempting to escape an all-too-real nightmare.

Watch the haunting video for "Colors and Shapes" below.

When speaking with Complex about his work on the video, Sam Mason discussed his thoughts on the dark nature of the song. "The track felt very visual to me—like it had its own world," he revealed. "This atmospheric nighttime place that was sometimes dangerous, sometimes comforting, then I saw a picture of Ralph and a story emerged."

According to Mason, he constructed the world of "Colors and Shapes" with real objects from Mac's childhood. "To build it out I asked Malcolm’s family to send me bits and pieces from his childhood, scenes from the town where he grew up, objects, toys from his room—little pieces of his life that I extrapolated outwards and used to inspire the story," he explained.

"In the abstract, it’s meant to be a video about childhood—growing up as an artist and the highs and lows of that experience," Mason continued. "It’s sort of a look at the emotional and difficult and perilous but noble path of an artist."



Rich Fury/Getty Images

As previously mentioned, Faces will be available on streaming services and on vinyl on October 15, and if you'd like to pre-order one of the limited edition physical copies, you can check them out here. Per Mac Miller's website, a portion of the vinyl proceeds will reportedly benefit The Mac Miller Fund.

