Machine Gun Kelly will star in an upcoming movie about the life of a troubled musician, called Good News. The film is reportedly based on the lives of Mac Miller, Pop Smoke, Lil Peep, Juice WRLD, and other artists. Good News was written and directed by Tim Sutton and there isn't currently a release date announced. Despite the initial excitement about the film online, Mac Miller's brother has spoken out, calling out the people involved with the movie and asking them to change the title.

Miller McCormick, the brother of the late Mac Miller, posted a story to Instagram where he seemingly bashed the creators of Good News, including Machine Gun Kelly and the director. "Fuck you, fuck your movie, at least change the title," he wrote online.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Good News" was the title of the first posthumous single from Mac Miller, concentrating on the rapper's difficulty dealing with negative themes in his life. It was included on Circles, the posthumous album from Miller. The title of the film is a stark reference to Miller's life and the rapper's family is seemingly unhappy with the upcoming movie. Read what Miller McCormick had to say below.

Do you think they should change the title?



Instagram

[via]