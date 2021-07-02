After being called out by Mac Miller's brother, changes are being made to Machine Gun Kelly's upcoming film, Good News. The title of the movie gives a nod to Miller's first posthumous single "Good News," and the storyline of the film is said to be inspired by fallen artists like Miller, Juice WRLD, and Pop Smoke. Kelly is set to portray an artist trying to make his way in the industry, but Miller's brother, Miller McCormick, wasn't impressed.

"F*ck you, f*ck your movie, at least change the title," McCormick recently wrote on social media.

After McCormick's reaction went viral, production reportedly issued a statement regarding the controversy. “Our film is about a fictional musician on the rise with a troubled life. It’s not in any way a biopic or based on any artist’s true life. We realize the title, which was intended as an homage to Mac Miller, and other artists gone too soon, feels disrespectful."

The statement continued, “We’ve heard from many people on social media who have found offense with the title so, without hesitation, we will change it." Filming will reportedly begin on July 8 ini Los Angeles. At this time, it is unclear ho will star in the film alongside MGK.



