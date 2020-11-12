Good News
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion & Big Sean Settle Lawsuit Over “Go Crazy”Megan Thee Stallion and Big Sean have settled a lawsuit filed against them regarding "Go Crazy."By Cole Blake
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion & Big Sean Sued For Copyright Infringement: ReportTwo artists from Detroit reportedly claim that Megan and Sean stole from their record to create "Go Crazy" with 2 Chainz.By Erika Marie
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Wins AMA Hip-Hop Album Of The Year Over Drake, Pop Smoke, & MoreMegan Thee Stallion won the AMA for Favorite Hip-Hop Album for "Good News."By Alex Zidel
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Celebrates "Good News" Being Certified PlatinumMegan Thee Stallion celebrated "Good News" going platinum on social media, Thursday.By Cole Blake
- MoviesMachine Gun Kelly "Good News" Film To Get New Name Following Mac Miller BacklashMiller's brother told production "f*ck your movie" after learning about the title and synopsis.By Erika Marie
- MoviesMac Miller's Brother Calls Out MGK Over New Movie: "F*ck You"Mac Miller's brother Miller McCormick is seemingly upset about Machine Gun Kelly's upcoming movie "Good News", which is based on the life of a troubled musician.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesMachine Gun Kelly To Star As Troubled Musician In “Good News”MGK has been casted in the upcoming drama film "Good News."By Kevin Goddard
- NumbersMegan Thee Stallion's "Good News" Goes PlatinumIt would appear that Megan Thee Stallion's debut album "Good News" has sold over one million album-equivalent units.By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersMegan thee Stallion Earns Gold Status For "Good News"The Houston Hottie's debut project has officially earned a gold certification. By Madusa S.
- BeefAsian Doll Beefs With Megan Thee Stallion & JT On TwitterAsian Doll, Megan Thee Stallion, and JT of City Girls got into it on Twitter, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion's "Good News" Officially Debuts At No. 2 On Billboard 200Megan Thee Stallion's album, "Good News," debuted at number 2 on the Billboard 200.By Cole Blake
- Music VideosMegan Thee Stallion's "Body" Music Video Goes ViralMegan Thee Stallion releases celebrity-cameo-packed viral music video for her latest single "Body."By Ellie Spina
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Says She Saved Tory Lanez Diss Track For AlbumMegan Thee Stallion admits that she had a Tory Lanez diss track "ready to go the next day" but decided to save it for her album.By Ellie Spina
- NumbersMegan Thee Stallion & Jeezy's First-Week Sales Projections Are InThe first-week sales projections for Megan Thee Stallion's "Good News" and Jeezy's "The Recession 2" have landed. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Gets Texts From Beyoncé & Jay-Z "All The Time"The "Good News" rapper also described the differences in working with Beyoncé and Cardi B.By Erika Marie
- NewsMegan Thee Stallion Knows Exactly What She Wants On "Sugar Baby"Megan Thee Stallion gets straight to the point with the new track "Sugar Baby."By Alexander Cole
- NewsMegan Thee Stallion & Sza Team Up On Fiery New Song "Freaky Girls"Megan Thee Stallion and Sza are a dynamic duo on "Freaky Girls."By Alexander Cole
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova Collection Sells $1.2 Mil In 24 HoursThe rapper's newly released collection with the clothing brand has proven to be a success.By Erika Marie
- BeefMegan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Disses Her: "I Would Never Want A Soul Like Hers"Kelsey Nicole has more than a few words for Megan Thee Stallion after she dissed her ex-BFF on her debut album.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Reveals "Good News" TracklistMegan Thee Stallion's debut album features Beyoncé, City Girls, SZA, Lil Durk, DaBaby, and more. By Aron A.
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion's Album Mastered By Mike DeanMegan Thee Stallion enlists the veteran talents of Houston icon Mike Dean, who has officially stepped up to handle mastering on "Good News."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Reveals SZA & Juicy J Are On Debut AlbumMegan Thee Stallion shares more good news, revealing that SZA and Juicy J will be on her debut album.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Announces Debut Album "Good News"Megan Thee Stallion is releasing her official debut studio album "Good News" next week!By Alex Zidel