Mac Miller passed away back in 2018 after experiencing a fatal overdose. After it was revealed that he had accidentally ingested counterfeit oxycodone laced with fentanyl that led to his overdose, three accused drug dealers were indicted in October of 2019 on federal drug distribution charges.

“These defendants allegedly continued to sell narcotics after Mr. McCormick’s death with full knowledge of the risks their products posed to human life,” said U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna. Now, after two years of delays, Cameron James Pettit, 28, Stephen Andrew Walter, 46, and Ryan Michael Reavis, 36 will finally be heading to trial in the fall.



Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

The three men were charged with providing the Pittsburgh rapper with cocaine, oxycodone, and Xanax back in 2019. Prosecutors say that, at the time, the pills that Pettit gave Miller were counterfeit and laced with fentanyl. They further allege that Walter supplied the pills to Pettit and used Reavis as his runner.

Just two days before his fatal overdose, Miller picked up multiple different substances supplied by Pettit. His high-profile passing led to an immediate investigation from the DEA, who eventually charged Pettit, Reavis, and Walter for running the drug ring that delivered the substances to his Los Angeles home.

“It has become increasingly common for us to see drug dealers peddling counterfeit pharmaceuticals made with fentanyl. As a consequence, fentanyl is now the No. 1 cause of overdose deaths in the United States,” Nick Hanna said in a statement regarding the indictment.

All three men have been held without bail in Los Angeles for over two years. A trial date is currently set for November 16, 2021.

[via]