Mac Miller is about as universally beloved an artist as there is, and countless fans still mourn the late rapper to this day. Sadly, Mac's untimely death at the age of twenty-six left his discography cut tragically short, with six studio albums and several more mixtapes -- including the fan-favorite Faces, set to hit streaming platforms in the near future.

Seth McConnell/The Denver Post via Getty Images

And while many hold his catalog in high esteem, the admiration never quite translated into numbers; that's not to say Mac doesn't hold his share of gold and platinum plaques, but his first platinum album only occurred a few days ago. As it happens, Mac's Swimming marked his first body of work to hit the milestone, unsurprising given its added significance of being the final album he released while alive. It also marked a major stylistic transformation for the young visionary, who expanded on the foundation laid by The Divine Feminine and explored a more reflective and melodic approach to songwriting.

Boasting songs like the introspective single "Self Care" and the minimalistic stunner "Dunno," Swimming truly does have something for everybody; read our official review of Mac Miller's Swimming right here. One has to wonder if some of Mac's more hip-hop-focused projects will follow suit in achieving platinum status, as Watching Movies With The Sound Off and Good AM both currently hold gold certifications. Be sure to revisit Swimming now, and show some love to the late Mac Miller in the comments below.

