She calls herself the "most hated" person on social media, and unlike Lil Duval, Cardi B had the time to go back-and-forth with her naysayers online. The rapper has been celebrating "Bodak Yellow" becoming Diamond-certified, a first for a woman in Rap, and on Twitter, a user revisited Cardi winning Best Rap Album at the Grammys for Invasion of Privacy. At the time, she said she wanted to share her award with Mac Miller and his loved ones because his family reportedly stated that if he didn't win, they wanted her to take home the trophy. A Twitter user attempted to say something slick to Cardi so she decided to bring up how people bullied and harassed Miller when he was alive.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

"His family didn’t have no mean energy so why you?" she told the person who has since deleted their tweet. "I hate when ya make hate tweets like this to go viral but where was the love when ya bullied him for months on this app & he was crying out for help? Makin fun of him when he crash his car?" Cardi brought up his DUI car accident in May 2018 that occurred around the time of Miller's breakup with Ariana Grande, just four months ahead of his accidental overdose death. "Ya don’t care till somebody is gone."

Someone else chimed in that the public vilified Miller in the press and on social media. "EXACTLY MY POINT RIGHT THERE," Cardi added. "Let me make it clear if is a Mac Miller fan upset I get it go hard for who you love.I understand if you mad at the Grammy situation but don’t bring his name up for a viral tweet when ya was the same one bullying him for MONTHS !"



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

Another person told Cardi that she wasn't the target of the tweet, but instead, it was criticism of the Grammys. "Naaaa don’t gaslight me like I’m crazy cause if he would have lost to another rapper they wouldn’t mention their name but noo let’s mention cardi to make people hate her over & over again," she responded. "Also why only bring up the Grammy incident? Why they don’t bring up how they bullied him ?"

Check out the tweets and a few more thoughts from Cardi below.