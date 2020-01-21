Using the untimely death of Mac Miller as an example, Fabolous reminds us all to "Live for today. Everyday."
Yesterday (January 19), Mac Miller would've turned 28 years old had it not been for the accidental fatal overdose that took his life on September 7, 2018. Many across Hip-Hop took the occasion to honor the Swimming emcee with a plethora of R.I.P notes and recollections of better days, but it was Fabolous who might've had one of the most hard-hitting tributes. No, it wasn't a photo of them together or a song they collaborated on; Fab's post revealed more or less what could've been.
Showing us a text convo he had with Mac at some point before he died, Fabolous gave all 7 million of his Instagram followers a hard look at what it truly means to never take people for granted while they're still here. "Tomorrow isn’t promised.. Even tho we know it, i think we learn that the hard way. Sometimes we take advantage of TIME & think we will always have TIME or they’ll be another TIME," the Young OG rapper wrote as a caption, following up by stating, "Mac Miller is 1 of the couple artists i planned to work with but the time got cut short & it never happened. Never felt a need to share this but maybe you inspired me to share this with people or even other artist to seize the moment & opportunity. Live for today. Everyday." The text shows Mac thanking Fab for giving him Henny at a party in the Williamsburg area of Brooklyn, which then led both rappers to grab good eats at local spots — Mac hit up Williamsburg Pizza, while Fab ate at Sweet Chick. The small banter is heartwarming to read, but also extremely bittersweet as it shows that we were robbed of a "Fabolous (feat. Mac Miller)" or "Mac Miller (Feat. Fabolous)" collab. Unfortunately, it will now go down as yet another classic "what if" moment in the history of Hip-Hop.
R.I.P Mac Miller and Happy 28th Birthday.