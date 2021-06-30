It's been nearly three years since the untimely passing of Mac Miller but his spirit is kept alive in many ways. For one, fans find solace in the stream of music he blessed us with. Beyond that, the rapper's legacy carries on through philanthropic work done under his name. The Mac Miller Fund, launched in 2018, announced a new grant program that will be awarding up to 75 Black, Indigenous, and People Of Color with $1,000 each.



Dale Berman/Getty Images

The BIPOC Artist Micro-Grant program was launched in partnership with e Pittsburgh Foundation's Center for Philanthropy and the Mac Miller Fund. Applications for the grants will be open until July 23rd with a notice of acceptance to applicants being made by September 1st. There's no limitation to artistic mediums to receive the grant and those that are accepted are able to use the funding for whatever project of their choice. Applications are available for those who live in the following counties: Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Mercer, Lawrence, Somerset, Venango, Washington and Westmoreland.

"This program is yet another wonderful example of how the fund is channeling Mac Miller’s spirit in the Pittsburgh region and the rest of the country,” Pittsburgh Foundation President and CEO Lisa Schroeder said in a press release. “While there is much more work to be done in supporting racial diversity in our region’s arts community, we are grateful to the family of Mac Miller and our Center for Philanthropy staff for collaborating to develop such a powerful program.”

