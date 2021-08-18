He hasn't released a new album or done anything to cause himself to become a trending topic, but GoldLink's name has been in the mouths of Hip Hop fans for the better part of the day. The rapper-singer's career has been up for debate after a tweet began circulating online naming GoldLink's "Crew" a favorite. The track, which features Brent Faiyaz and Shy Glizzy, was released back in 2016 and continues to be on heavy rotation.

However, GoldLink found himself engaged in controversy back in the Fall of 2019 when he shared a peculiar tribute of sorts to Mac Miller. In his social media post about the late rapper, GoldLink made mention of Miller stealing his style and copying his album.

"I always thought you drove yourself insane about your own music. So much that, you would adopt styles as homage to those around you that you loved. That’s where our problem started," GoldLink wrote at the time, stating that Mac copied his record And After That, We Didn't Talk. "Divine Feminine was an actual blueprint of 'and after that we didn’t talk'. Your single was called 'Dang!' Ft. Anderson Paak...you had Souelction support you on the Divine Feminine tour and when I tried to contact you, about anything at all...you never hit me."

It didn't bode over well with fans and soon, an irate Anderson .Paak surfaced with a response. Paak called the post "disrespectful," among other things, but GoldLink stood by his comments. This caused Miller's fans to go on the attack and they made sure to make their voices heard on social media. This revisiting of "Crew" has caused GoldLink to once again become a hot topic as Hip Hop fans have been going back and forth for 24 hours about if, in fact, GoldLink has been "canceled."

Some social media users admitted to writing GoldLink off following the Mac Miller scandal, while others are not willing to dismiss his talents and stood up for the DMV artist. Check out a few reactions to the ongoing conversation below.